Candidates for German chancellor set for first three-way TV battle

Four weeks before the Bundestag elections, the chancellor candidates of the German conservative bloc, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens are due to engage in their first direct exchange of verbal blows on television on Sunday.



For almost two hours, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock are scheduled to be interviewed in Berlin during a live broadcast by the RTL and ntv channels.



In September, public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will host their own debate, as will TV stations ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabeleins, which belong to one group.



Laschet is under great pressure before the broadcast. In view of plummeting poll ratings for the bloc consisting of his CDU party and its sister Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and poor popularity ratings for Laschet, the CDU/CSU hope he can turn the tide with a combative performance.



Laschet, who is also premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine Westphalia, announced on Saturday that he would make clear at the TV debate what the CDU/CSU stands for and "where the differences are compared to the Red-Green coalition."



In recent polls, the CDU/CSU was on a par with the SPD or even one point behind.



The federal election is on September 26.