Mass protests against coronavirus policies return to France
Published August 28,2021
For the seventh weekend in a row, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in France against the tightened coronavirus rules introduced by President Emmanuel Macron's government.
Around 200 protest marches were called across the country for Saturday.
In addition to compulsory vaccinations for health workers, the protests were directed against the so-called health passport to prove vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative coronavirus test.
For the most part, the protests took place in a peaceful and relaxed atmosphere, as seen in television images.
The health passport, which can be stored in the nationwide coronavirus app, has been required for the past three weeks: to visit cafes and restaurants; before entering large shopping centres; and when travelling by long-distance train or plane, among other things.
So far, the use of the health passport has gone largely smoothly. However, courts overturned the requirement to show the health passport before visiting large shopping malls in three regions in recent days. Access to basic services such as the grocery store would be hindered, they argued.