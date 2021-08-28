Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue

NewsWorldKhamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear deal.
"America's current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.