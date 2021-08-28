News
Capsized boat death toll rises to 22 in Bangladesh
Published August 28,2021
Rescuers have found the body of a 3-year old girl, raising the death toll from the boat accident in eastern Bangladesh to 22, officials said on Saturday.
The engine-propelled boat carrying more than 70 passengers sank after it collided with two sand-laden cargo vessels in a large body of water linked to the Titas river in the Brahmanbaria district on Friday evening.
The bodies of 21 passengers, mostly women and children, were found in the waters before the rescue operation was suspended at night on the first day.
Jasim Ahmed, an official at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said divers found the body of the girl after the rescue operation resumed on Saturday morning.
He said the operation was called off after divers conducted a day-long search, and there was apparently no report of missing passengers. The boat will be salvaged on Sunday, he added.
District police chief Anisur Rahman earlier said many of the passengers managed to swim ashore as local residents began the rescue efforts soon after the boat sank near Bijoynagar, located more than 70 kilometres east of the capital Dhaka.
The local administration has launched an investigation into the accident, as police arrested five crew members of the cargo vessels, which allegedly hit the passenger boat.
Two other accused are on the run, said Ruhul Amin, the head of the three-strong investigation panel, which was asked to determine the reasons behind the accident and report back in 10 days.
Deaths from boat capsizes are frequent in Bangladesh, a country of many rivers. Experts blame poor safety measures and the lax implementation of regulations.