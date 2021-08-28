News
Bus carrying Peru mine workers plunges off road, killing 16
Published August 28,2021
At least 16 people were killed in south-eastern Peru after the bus they were in lost control and plunged 200 metres off the road, local media citing police reported.
The bus on the mountainous Cotabambas-Cusco route was transporting workers from the Las Bambas copper mine, broadcaster RPP Noticias reported on Friday.
Las Bambas is one of the largest mining projects in Peru. The Sino-Australian company MMG extracts up to 400,000 tons of fine copper a year there.
Mining is a key pillar of the South American country's economy.
The cause of the accident was initially unclear.
Serious bus accidents are frequent on the mountain roads of Peru and other Andean countries.