Africa: 33,385 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day

The African continent saw 33,385 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its daily update Saturday.

According to the update, the number of total infection cases on the continent rose to over 7.69 million on Saturday from the previous day's 7.66 million.

The continent of 1.3 billion people also registered a total of 193,402 deaths after 759 patients were confirmed to have died of the virus over the past one day, said the centers, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The update said 6.81 million patients have recuperated.

The number of tests the continent has so far managed to conduct stands at nearly 65.76 million.

Broken down by region, Southern Africa recorded 3.7 million cases, North Africa 2.3 million, East Africa 897,900 cases, West Africa 594,400, and Central Africa 217,600 cases.