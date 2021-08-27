NEW WILDFIRE BURNS 20 HECTARES IN CALIFORNIAS TUOLUMNE COUNTY

A growing fire in Northern California's Tuolumne County prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.



The Washington fire has burned 50 acres [20 hectares] and is 0 per cent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



The fire was first reported Thursday at Golf Links Road and State Route 108, west of the small city of Sonora, state fire officials said.



Several areas, including all of downtown Sonora, have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.



Anyone who needs help with animals is asked to call (928) 287-5110 for animal control, authorities said.



Large animals can be taken to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road. Small Animals can be taken to Jamestown Animal Control.