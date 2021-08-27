Denmark says Covid no longer a disease that threatens society

From now on, Denmark will no longer define Covid-19 as a disease that threatens society, according to Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, who declared on Friday that the pandemic was now under control.



"We have record high vaccination rates. Therefore, as of September 10, we can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19."



For Danes, this means they will no longer have to show a coronavirus pass when visiting restaurants, nightclubs or public events. Mask mandates have not been in effect for some time.



Denmark has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 now fully jabbed.



Heunicke warned, however, that though it may be under contol in Denmark, the pandemic is not over: "The government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society," he said.

