BULGARIAS SOCIALISTS TRY TO FORM UNLIKELY GOVERNMENT

News World Bulgaria's Socialists try to form unlikely government

Bulgaria's Socialists try to form unlikely government

Reuters WORLD
Published August 27,2021
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asked the Socialist party on Friday to try to form a government, despite a slim chance of success, in a bid to avoid a third general election in the European Union's poorest country this year.

The Socialists, the third largest political party in the fractured parliament after July 11 polls, will try to forge a majority and lead the Balkan country following the unsuccessful attempts by the election winner, the anti-elite ITN party and the centre-right GERB party to form a government.

Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova said she will seek talks with ITN and two small anti-graft parties that want to keep GERB, which has dominated Bulgaria's politics in the past decade, away from power.

"We are facing two choices: either build a government to lead the people through the crises, or go to new polls," Ninova said after taking the mandate to form a government.

Analysts, however, are sceptical that the Socialists will succeed as the previous election winner ITN has said it would not back a government in this parliament.

Strong public discontent with widespread corruption has boosted support for ITN as well as for two small anti-graft parties. But failure to agree over ministers derailed ITN's attempt to form a functioning government.

Ninova appealed to the protest parties to agree for a cabinet that should start changes to fight high-level graft and deal efficiently with an upsurge in coronavirus infections and a potential migrant inflows from Afghanistan.

The Socialists now have seven days to name a prime minister-designate. Ninova said her party will only decide how to proceed after talks with their potential allies.

A failure to forge a majority for a government will prompt President Rumen Radev to dissolve parliament, appoint a new interim government and call a general election within two months.

The country will also hold presidential elections in November.