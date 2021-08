Britain recorded a further 38,046 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 38,281, while 100 more people were recorded as having died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, government data showed.

The number of new deaths has risen by 9.9% over the past 7 days, taking total deaths to 132,243 since the start of the pandemic, while the number of new cases over the past week has grown to 239,237, 9.1% more than the week before.