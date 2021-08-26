UN chief calls permanent Security Council meeting on Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called a meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, diplomats said.

Guterres sent letters formally inviting the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China to meet on Monday, the diplomats told AFP.

Some member countries of the so-called P5 had been discussing the possibility of a meeting for a few days, they added.

Russia was supposedly reticent but all of the five are expected to join, one diplomat said.

A spokesperson for Guterres confirmed the meeting, which will not include the current ten non-permanent members of the Security Council.

The full Security Council last met on Afghanistan on August 16, a day after the Taliban swept to power in the country.

Guterres also condemned Thursday's bombings at Kabul airport, which killed dozens including 12 US servicemen and have been claimed by the Daesh group.

"This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," he said in a statement.





