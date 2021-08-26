Turkey to complete troop evacuation from Afghanistan soon - defense chief

The evacuation of Turkish troops from Afghanistan has begun and will be completed at the earliest, the country's defense minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in the eastern Muş province, Hulusi Akar said Turkish soldiers successfully fulfilled the task given to them in the war-torn country.

Despite the extraordinary conditions at the airport, where thousands of people are desperately trying to get a flight out since the Taliban takeover, the Turkish Armed Forces are making every effort to ensure that their plan is implemented without any major disruptions, he added.

"We would like to thank our friends Pakistan and Tajikistan, and our allies with whom we worked together in the region, for their support," Akar said.

He said they are coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with regard to the pullout.

Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan since 2002, and was also involved in evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of the capital this month.