Sixty injured in explosion at military site in Kazakhstan
Published August 26,2021
At least 60 people have been injured in explosions at an ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan in Central Asia.
Among the injured were soldiers and rescue workers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Villages around the military compound in the Zhambyl area had been evacuated. Kazakh media reported that more than 700 people had been taken to safety. Railway traffic in the region has been temporarily suspended.
The Tengrinews agency published a video showing a large fire with a high column of smoke.
According to the Ministry of Defence, there were six explosions. There was initially no information on casualties. The exact background was initially unclear.
According to Tokayev, criminal proceedings have been initiated.