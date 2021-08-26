Joe Biden briefed on Kabul airport attack: White House

"The president has been briefed and he is in the Situation Room," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
As a result of the crisis, a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett planned for 11:30 (15:30 GMT) "will be delayed," a White House official said.
"There is not yet an updated time for the meeting," a spokesman for Bennett said, adding the delay was due "to the events in Afghanistan."
At least six people were killed and a dozen wounded outside Kabul's airport in two explosions as the United States entered the final days of a massive evacuation of troops and allies to end its two-decades long war against the Taliban.