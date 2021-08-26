Joe Biden briefed on Kabul airport attack: White House

Joe Biden

Presidenthas been briefed on the bloody attack against Kabul's airport, the White House said Thursday.

"The president has been briefed and he is in the Situation Room," an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

As a result of the crisis, a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett planned for 11:30 (15:30 GMT) "will be delayed," a White House official said.

"There is not yet an updated time for the meeting," a spokesman for Bennett said, adding the delay was due "to the events in Afghanistan."

At least six people were killed and a dozen wounded outside Kabul's airport in two explosions as the United States entered the final days of a massive evacuation of troops and allies to end its two-decades long war against the Taliban.