EU voices concern over worsening Lebanon crisis

The European Union on Thursday warned of a possible collapse of Lebanon if the country's leaders fail to form a government.

In a meeting, Ralph Tarraf, the EU envoy to Beirut, gave President Michel Aoun an urgent letter from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urging the formation of a government as soon as possible and the implementation of reforms needed to extricate Lebanon from its current crisis, said the Lebanese Presidency in a statement.

Borrell also reportedly said the EU could discuss providing aid to Lebanon after the formation of a new government.

He added that Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati must agree on a new government "for the interest of the people."

"We feel extreme concern about the rapid escalation of the economic, financial, security, and social crises," Tarraf told a press conference after meeting with Aoun.

Mikati was assigned to form a government by Aoun on July 26 after Saad Hariri failed over a period of nine months to form a government over differences with Aoun.

The Arab country has been unable to form a new administration since the resignation of Diab's Cabinet on Aug. 10, 2020, six days after the massive Beirut port blast.

Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis, with the local currency losing nearly all of its value against the dollar, and streets witnessing massive protests and rallies.