U.S. House committee demands records over Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol demanded records on Wednesday from the U.S. National Archives and Records administration and seven executive branch agencies in connection with its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to Jan. 6, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense , Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation , National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence , with a two-week deadline to produce the materials.







