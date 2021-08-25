Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu, US counterpart discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a phone call, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also spoke about the "continuing cooperation" in Afghanistan and efforts "to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies and partners," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Turkey is an important NATO Ally and an invaluable partner in the region," Blinken said on Twitter.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden told close allies in the G7 that the United States is "on pace" to finish its withdrawal from the war-torn country by his self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline.

The Taliban said Tuesday that the group does not intend to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for the exit of foreign forces from Afghanistan.