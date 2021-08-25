Turkey donates over 73,000 army uniforms to South Sudan

The Turkish government is donating more than 73,000 army uniforms to South Sudan to help ensure stability during the nation's transitional period, said the Turkish envoy to the country, Erdem Mutaf, on Wednesday.

After speaking with Tut Galuak, the presidential security adviser, Mutaf told reporters than they discussed "the Turkish government's decision to donate more than 73,000 army uniforms for the use of unified forces in South Sudan," at the government's request.

"This donation would be an important step for us to contribute to the efficient implementation of the revitalized peace agreement with respect to the formation of unified forces," he said.

"We received the needs list of unified forces some time ago, we transmitted it to the relevant ministries through the Turkish Foreign Ministry," he added.

Mutaf also said that Turkey's food donations to South Sudan over the last two years totals over 32 tons, adding that the Turkish government will be continuing to support the country's peace process.

Under a 2018 peace deal, the nation is supposed to train and graduate a unified force of 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the transitional period until 2023, when elections are set to be held.

The unification of the army has been delayed amid missed deadlines.

The process has also been hampered by economic hardships in the country due to more than six years of conflict which broke out in December 2013.