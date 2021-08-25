RUSSIAS PUTIN, PAKISTANS KHAN DISCUSS AFGHANISTAN ISSUE

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken power.

Published August 25,2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Afghanistan in a phone call and formation of a government, which would take into account the interests of all groups in the population, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate the creation of an inclusive government, was underscored during the talk, it said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan were interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan.