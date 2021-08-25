Greek PM, Mitsotakis admits mistakes in fight against forest fires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming.

Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he told parliament on Wednesday during a debate on the wildfires and criticism of the government's response to them.

Dealing with the crisis "is forcing us to change everything; the way we produce agricultural products, how we move around, how we generate energy and the way we build our homes," he said.



Part of a succession of blazes that struck southern Europe during a summer heatwave, the Greek fires scorched more than a quarter million acres of pine forest, with the island of Evia and areas of the Peloponnese, including near the archaeological site of the ancient Olympics, also hit.

Mitsotakis admitted that more could have been done to fight the wildfires that ravaged parts of Greece this summer.



More firefighting aircraft would be deployed next year, he said. In addition, there will be a new authority to better coordinate the emergency forces.



"I'll say it frankly: We prepared well. But not well enough to deal with this phenomenon," he told the Greek parliament. He said the government would search "to the last detail" for any mistakes so they would not be repeated.



The evacuation system put in place by Athens via text messages to residents helped ensure there were no casualties, he said.



On average, 60 fires per day have broken out in Greece since the beginning of August, Mitsotakis said.



The areas of forest and bush destroyed this summer alone exceeded 100,000 hectares.



All those damaged will receive help to rebuild their homes, the premier said.



Mitsotakis thanked all 23 countries for the support they had provided.