ERDOĞAN: TALIBANS ACTIONS NOT WORDS TO DETERMINE FUTURE PROCESS IN AFGHANISTAN

Erdoğan: Taliban's actions not words to determine future process in Afghanistan

"Not the Taliban's words but its activities, actions and the steps it will take will determine how the process ahead of us in Afghanistan will be shaped," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech during an event held in the eastern province of Bitlis on Wednesday.

Published August 25,2021