ERDOĞAN: TALIBANS ACTIONS NOT WORDS TO DETERMINE FUTURE PROCESS IN AFGHANISTAN

Erdoğan: Taliban's actions not words to determine future process in Afghanistan
"Not the Taliban's words but its activities, actions and the steps it will take will determine how the process ahead of us in Afghanistan will be shaped," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech during an event held in the eastern province of Bitlis on Wednesday.
Published August 25,2021
Speaking during an event on Wednesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that the Taliban's actions not words will determine the future process in Afghanistan.
"Turkey has approached the messages from Taliban leaders with cautious optimism for now," Erdoğan pointed out while making comments related to the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the group sought good ties with Turkey.
"We want good relations with Turkey, the Turkish government and the Muslim people of the Turkish nation," he said.