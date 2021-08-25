At least 231 irregular migrants rescued off Tunisia’s coast

At least 231 irregular migrants were caught off the coast of Tunisia and 11 illegal migration operations were prevented, the country's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

Tunisian Naval Guard units rescued 104 foreign nationals from various African countries along with Tunisian nationals in operations in the Mediterranean Sea, the ministry said in a statement.

For years, Maghreb countries such as Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia have witnessed attempts by migrants from mainly sub-Saharan Africa to reach Europe.

Every year, thousands of migrants sail from Africa to the Mediterranean in overcrowded boats to reach Europe in hope of a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the process.

Since the beginning of May this year, at least 500 people are known to have lost their lives trying to make the dangerous sea crossing along the Central Mediterranean route, compared with 150 during the same period in 2020, UN Refugee Agency spokeswoman Carlotta Sami said while addressing a UN press briefing on May 4.