Wildfires under control, but still continue in southern France

Wildfires that broke out last week in southern France's Var department have not yet been extinguished, although they have been brought under control, according to an official statement Monday.

Six roads were closed to traffic due to the fire hazard, the Var prefect's office said in a statement.

The local fire department also reported that 400 firefighters are battling the flames.

According to an investigation, a cigarette butt thrown from a highway rest area towards the forest was the main cause of the fires.

So far, two people have lost their lives, while 19 people suffered smoke inhalation. At least seven firefighters were slightly injured while battling the flames in a nearly 8,000-hectare area.

Nearly 10,000 people and many campsites near the coast were evacuated due to the fires.

A forest fire started in the Maures Massif mountain range near the town of Gonfaron on Aug. 16. Since then, firefighters along with special planes and helicopters have been trying to extinguish it.