New Zealand lockdown extended as Covid-19 cluster continues to grow

New Zealand will extend its nationwide lockdown another four days as it battles a Covid-19 outbreak.



The country reported 35 new cases of community transmitted Covid-19 on Monday, taking a cluster discovered in Auckland to 107 in total.



New Zealand was put in a hard lockdown within hours of a single case being detected on Tuesday, with all schools and non-essential businesses closed.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country had "some way to go yet" and officials were taking a cautious approach to easing restrictions.



"We need more information. We don't want to take any risks with Delta. If the world has taught us anything, it's to be cautious with this variant," Ardern said.



The entire country will remain in lockdown until at least Saturday. Auckland, the country's largest city and where most of the cases are located, will remain under lockdown until at least August 31.



"We don't yet believe we've reached the peak of this outbreak, or indeed the edges of it," Ardern said.



It is the first nationwide lockdown in New Zealand since March 2020, where the entire country was at the highest level of restrictions for six weeks.



The country, with a population of 5 million, has reported about 2,700 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic with 26 deaths.