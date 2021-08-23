German chancellor candidate Scholz defends Afghanistan mission

German candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democrats (SPD), has defended the Bundeswehr's mission in Afghanistan despite the Taliban's takeover.



"It was not a senseless mission," Scholz told the new Bild TV channel on Sunday.



The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States by al-Qaida were terrible murderous terrorism. The Afghanistan mission was the right reaction, Scholz said.



It had been clear for a long time that the allies, and consequently the Germans, would leave the country at some point.



Germany would have preferred to withdraw from Afghanistan less quickly, but "it must always be the case that countries are capable of defending themselves." The Afghan government has abandoned the country, he added.