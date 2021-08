At least 22 dead in flash floods in Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed while search and rescue efforts continued Sunday for 45 missing after flash floods swept through the US state of Tennessee, according to local authorities.

The highway in the city of Waverly was inaccessible due to heavy rains, and there were power outages in Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties.

An 8 p.m. curfew is in effect in the flood-affected areas as helicopters and aid teams sent to the region continue their search and rescue efforts.