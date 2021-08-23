450 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo in January-July

At least 450 civilians were killed in armed conflicts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the first seven months of 2021, a local civil society group said on Monday.

"The killings were committed by fighters from various local and foreign armed groups, including Uganda's Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which operate in southern Irumu territory," the Irumu civil society said in a report.

Besides killings, several houses were burned down during the same period, it said.

Gili Gotabo, the head of the civil society, said several people have fled their homes due to violence.

He called for more efforts from the government to restore peace in Ituri province, which he described as the "theater" of armed tension.

According to the report, about 300 people were killed by ADF rebels in the areas of Tchabi, Boga and Walese Vonkutu, south of Irumu territory.

The civil society also decried the deteriorating security situation in the areas of Andisoma, Mobala, Babelebe and Baboabokoe, where it said it had recorded more than 150 civilian deaths, including women.

In March, the US placed the ADF, which is said to have links with the Daesh/ISIS terror group, on a list of "terrorist organization."

The rebel group has stepped up attacks in DR Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces since the start of the year.

President Felix Tshisekedi proclaimed a "state of siege" in the two regions in May and the DR Congo army has recently launched offensives against the ADF.

Tshisekedi has also "authorized the deployment of American anti-terrorism experts" in the eastern parts of DR Congo, to help the Congolese army fight ADF rebels.