Majority of Germans in favour of granting Afghans protection - poll
Published August 22,2021
Nearly two-thirds of Germans are in favour of granting protection in Germany to people from Afghanistan who are under threat from the Taliban, a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov has found.
The online survey commissioned by the aid organization Seebruecke found that 63 per cent supported the German government helping vulnerable people in Afghanistan, such as women and those facing political persecution.
Sixty-four per cent of respondents also opposed deportations of persecuted or endangered persons to Afghanistan. However, such deportations would not be legally permitted anyway.
According to the government, the most recent deportations were of male criminals or terrorists; however, deportations to Afghanistan have been suspended altogether.
And 84 per cent believe those remaining in Afghanistan will face persecution due to their political views, gender, sexual orientation or religious affiliation following the takeover by the Islamist Taliban.
According to YouGov, the 1,048 respondents to the poll, which was taken on Thursday and Friday, were representative of the German adult population.