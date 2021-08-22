News
At least eight people killed after Tropical Storm Grace slams Mexico
Published August 22,2021
At least eight people were killed after Tropical Storm Grace wreaked havoc in eastern Mexico, bringing floods and power outages.
A woman and five children were killed in a landslide in the town of Banderilla, said the governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez, on Saturday. A man was killed in Poza Rica, and another child died in the collapse of a house in Xalapa.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered his condolences to the relatives of victims: "You are not alone," he wrote on Twitter.
Grace had hit Mexico's Gulf Coast as a hurricane and then quickly lost strength over land. However, the storm did bring heavy rain. Civil defence reported landslides and flooding in several states.
"We urge the population not to be lulled into a false sense of security," said Garcia. "Even though the storm has passed, the emergency is not over."
Trees were uprooted, pylons toppled and roads flooded in almost two dozen towns in the state of Veracruz. More than half a million people were temporarily without electricity, the supply company CFE said.
Several flights to Veracruz, Tampico, Reynosa, Culiacan and Huatulco were cancelled due to the storm.
Authorities in Mexico City raised the storm alert level and called on the population of the metropolis of millions to exercise caution.
Grace hit Mexico's popular Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday. It caused damage and widespread power outages, but nobody was injured.