At least eight journalists arrested in Moscow during demonstration
Published August 22,2021
Police in Moscow temporarily arrested at least eight journalists during a quiet demonstration against the Russian judiciary's pressure on independent media.
The media representatives protested on Saturday in front of the headquarters of the domestic intelligence service FSB on Lubyanka Square against being prosecuted as "foreign agents."
The demonstration started after the authorities classified the popular and independent online broadcaster Dozhd, which reports critically on the Kremlin, as a "foreign agent" on Friday.
Those affected criticize that being branded as a "foreign agent" leads to exclusion and makes free journalistic work practically impossible. Some media outlets have already stopped their work or fear for their future.
"Journalism is not a crime" was written on a poster of a demonstrator, as reported by the human rights portal ovdinfo.org.
The police took the people away without giving any reason or citing an alleged violation of the coronavirus rules, they said.
The editor-in-chief of the Echo of Moscow radio station, Alexei Venediktov, accused the authorities of an "absolute abuse of rights" over the Dozhd decision.
"We know our colleagues to be honest professionals and we wish they would go to court against this unjust and political decision," Venediktov said.
The controversial list of "foreign agents" now includes 18 organizations and 25 people.
Media and non-governmental organizations that receive money from foreign countries must register as "foreign agents" in Russia and disclose assets.