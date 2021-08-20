Wildfire west of Athens partly under control but remains dangerous

After days of fierce battles against the flames, Greek and Polish firefighters have brought a large wildfire in western Athens partly under control.



"The danger, however, remains great because winds are blowing in the region," a spokesman for the region's governor told state television channel ERT.



The fire has been raging in a remote and densely forested mountain range near the village of Vilia since Monday. Several houses that were difficult to access have already burned down, according to mayors of the villages in the region.



The flames have destroyed around 8,500 hectares of forest and vegetation and farmland, according to the local authorities.



Hundreds of fires have been burning in Greece since the beginning of August. Several countries sent teams of firefighters and firefighting aircraft to help.