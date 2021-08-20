UNICEF sees a billion children at extreme risk from climate crisis

A climate report issued by UNICEF on Friday sees some one billion children at an extremely high risk from the climate crisis.



The report - "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis" - rates 33 countries as "extremely high-risk."



Among those countries are India, Nigeria, the Philippines and sub-Saharan African countries.



Children living in those countries "face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education."



"For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.



"Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected," Fore added.



The UN children's agency urged governments and businesses to "listen to children and prioritise actions that protect them from impacts, while accelerating work to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions."



It called for investment in climate adaptation to be increased and for greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced.



In addition, the report said children ought to receive climate education and be taught green skills.



It also called for young people to be included in climate negotiations and decisions.



Finally, the report called for relevant actors to ensure that the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic "is green, low-carbon and inclusive."



