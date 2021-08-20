Somali president marks 10th anniversary of historic friendship with Turkey

Marking the decade-long close friendship between Somalia and Turkey, the Somali president hosted Turkish and Somali officials at the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu.

"Relations between Somalia and Turkey are historic, and date back to the Ottoman Empire," Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said at a gathering early Friday, shortly after midnight.

"Today, our solid diplomatic ties have created many opportunities for our two governments in the areas of trade, security, and integration of our two peoples," he told the gathering, whose attendees included Turkish and Somali officials, including Mehmet Yilmaz, the Turkish ambassador to Somalia.

Mohamed said he was delighted to bear witness to the remarkable growth of the partnership between Somalia and Turkey.

The everlasting togetherness between our two great republics dares us to achieve even more, he said after the gathering.

"The Somali-Turkish friendship shall soar together," he added.

The president's remarks came as the Horn of Africa country marked the benefits of the 10th anniversary of reestablished diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Turkey and Somalia enjoy deep-rooted, historical relations, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 2011 visit to Somali-making him the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in two decades-was met with an enthusiastic welcome.

The Turkish leader drew world attention to the challenges facing Somalis by visiting famine victims in refugee camps and hospitals, bringing with him Turkish aid.

In 2017, Turkey announced that since 2011, it had sent nearly $1 billion worth of aid to Somalia, which has been battling a civil war, armed militant groups, famine, and droughts.