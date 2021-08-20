New coronavirus cases rises in Philippines and Malaysia

The Philippine Health Ministry on Friday reported 17,231 new coronavirus cases, a record-high daily increase in cases. (Previous day, 14,895 case reported by the Department of Health.)

With more than 1.8 million cases and 31,198 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus tolls in Asia.

The health ministry urged more people to identify infections sooner and get vaccinated to boost protection.

"Early consultation and testing would help to cut infections in homes, communities, and workplaces," it said in a statement.

More than 26% of samples taken tested positive, the country's highest positivity rate so far, while active cases hit 123,251, a four-month record.

Hospitals were filling up, with 73% of the country's intensive care capacity already utilised and 61% of isolation beds occupied, government data showed.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the relaxation of coronavirus curbs in the capital region, a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people, to allow more businesses to resume operations.

In Malaysia, health authorities reported 23,564 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a new daily record. (Previous day, 22,948 new cases reported by the Ministry.)

Malaysia has recorded 1.51 million cases in total.