Australian state at Covid 'tipping point' as Sydney lockdown extended

A Covid-19 outbreak in Australia's state of Victoria has reached a "tipping point", Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday.



The state reported 55 new cases, with Andrews urging residents to stick to the already escalated Covid-19 rules or be ready to endure even harsher restrictions.



"The question really is, do we spiral out of control or don't we," Andrews said in a press conference.



"All of us must answer that question in the way we behave and the choices we make this weekend," he said.



"I cannot stress enough how close to the edge we are. If we don't all make good choices this weekend, then we are not going to be reporting 50 cases, we will be recording a lot more than that, and then it will be away from us. And that's not good for anybody."



Meanwhile, a lockdown in Australia's Greater Sydney has been extended until the end of September, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday, as the state continued to record a high number of new Covid-19 infections.



Berejiklian also announced further tightening of restrictions from Monday, including the mandatory use of masks whenever not at home "unless you're doing some strenuous exercise."



The premier said that a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am would come into place in so-called areas of concern and exercise in those areas would be limited to an hour a day.



The lockdown extension will not apply to regional areas of the state, which are currently set to see most restrictions lifted at the end of August.



The state on Friday reported 642 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the second highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, and four more deaths, despite eight weeks of lockdown.



The number of Covid-19-related deaths in the state is now up to 65 since 16 June, when the first infection in this outbreak was reported, and 121 since the beginning of the pandemic.



The NSW caseload of the current outbreak has grown to 10,582 cases for a total of 16,164 since January 2020.



Berejiklian said that 132,000 people got vaccinated on Thursday, bringing the number of jabs in the state to 5.6 million, with 29 per cent of over-16s fully vaccinated.



Australia, with a population of some 25 million people, has recorded over 41,500 cases and over 970 deaths since the pandemic began.



Twelve new cases were reported in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) on Friday, home to the capital Canberra.



