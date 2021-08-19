News
Wildfires in southern France not yet fully extinguished
Published August 19,2021
Firefighters have made progress in the battle against the extensive forest fires in southern France.
The prefecture of the Mediterranean city of Toulon said on Thursday that the spread of the fire had been contained, but that the flames flared up again in some places.
In the previous evening, around 2,000 people were able to return to one of the campsites that had been evacuated. Police escorted the 520 holidaymakers' cars back, as several roads in the region remained closed.
A total of around 7,500 campers and residents of villas located in the mountainous hinterland of the Bay of Saint-Tropez were evacuated.
The flames have destroyed 8,100 hectares of terrain since the forest fires broke out on Monday, the prefecture said. Around 1,200 firefighters with 250 vehicles continue to battle the flames.
On Wednesday alone, firefighting planes and helicopters flew 789 missions. There were no other casualties after two dead people were discovered, while 26 suffered minor injuries on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the fire brigade brought under control another fire near the southern French wine village of Beaumes de Venise in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region.
The flames destroyed 250 hectares of land, but nobody was injured and buildings were not damaged, the prefecture in Avignon said. All evacuees were able to return to their homes.