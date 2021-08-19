Turkish, German defense ministers discuss Afghanistan

The Turkish and German defense ministers on Thursday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, including the evacuation of foreigners stranded at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized control of the country, according to a statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke by phone with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on the current developments in Afghanistan and ongoing evacuations of foreign nations from the country, the ministry said on Twitter.

On Monday, chaotic scenes were witnessed as thousands of Afghans and foreigners flocked to Kabul airport in a rush to flee the war-torn country.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials to leave the country.