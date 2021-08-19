Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to virtually attend NATO meeting

Turkey 's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend a virtual NATO foreign ministers meeting on Friday.

A statement said Çavuşoğlu "will participate, via video teleconference (VTC)" where ministers "are expected to assess the developments related to Afghanistan ."

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on Monday, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners flocked to the Kabul airport in a rush to flee the war-torn country.