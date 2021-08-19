South Korea sees 2nd highest daily COVID-19 cases since outbreak

South Korea on Thursday reported over 2,100 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest daily spike since the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country last year, according to the Health Ministry.

On Aug. 11, South Korea recorded 2,222 cases, the highest daily number since January 2020, as the country battles the pandemic's fourth wave.

With new 2,152 cases, the caseload rose to 230,808, the latest Health Ministry data showed.

While 13 more people lost lives during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,191, the country's recoveries reached 201,235.

Since July 7, the new infections have been rising in South Korea following the emergence of the Delta variant, a strain of the virus first identified in neighboring India, hit the country.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the new cases rising despite Korean authorities implemented the strongest Level 4 distancing measures in Seoul, the epicenter of the latest wave of the outbreak, which reported 570 cases over the last day.

Under the restrictions, gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. are banned, while restaurants and cafes are allowed to serve until 10 p.m., and nightclubs and other entertainment venues are also banned.

Health officials on Wednesday said they will decide on Friday whether to maintain the strongest restrictions for another two weeks.

With the COVID-19 vaccination campaign underway in the country, so far 24.3 million people, or 47.3% of the population, have received their first shots, while 10.81 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the agency.