Protests against stricter coronavirus rules in Latvia

Thousands of people in Latvia have protested against stricter coronavirus rules.



At a rally on Wednesday evening in the capital Riga, around 3,500 people gathered in the city centre, according to police.



The demonstrators' displeasure was directed against compulsory vaccinations, coronavirus restrictions in educational institutions as well as the proof requirements extended to several areas of public life.



The protests in front of the government building, which was cordoned off by police, and Riga Castle - the official residence of the state president - were largely peaceful.



Some of the participants carried flags and placards, but many did not wear masks. Distances were also not observed.



Latvia's government has recently passed several new restrictions in light of the increasing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowdown in vaccination progress.



Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins also hinted this week at a further tightening of the coronavirus rules for non-vaccinated people.



