MEXICOS VIRUS-RELATED DEATHS EXCEED 250,000

Mexico's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed the 250,000 mark Wednesday as the country also recorded the highest daily number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country registered 28,953 cases and 940 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 3.1 million and 250,469, respectively. More than 2.47 million people have recovered from the disease.

Mexico remains the country with the fourth highest death toll from the coronavirus after the US, Brazil and India, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 78.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, while only 29.9 million people are fully vaccinated.