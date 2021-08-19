Italy reports 55 coronavirus deaths, 7,260 new case

Italy reported 55 coronavirus -related deaths on Thursday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,260 from 7,162.

Italy has registered 128,634 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.46 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,627 on Thursday, up from 3,559 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 460 from a previous 442.