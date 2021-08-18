US, EU call for protection of women’s rights in Afghanistan

The EU released a joint statement on Wednesday together with 20 countries calling for the protection of women's rights in Afghanistan.

The document, signed by the bloc, the US, UK, and 18 other countries, expressed concern for Afghan women and girls, their right to education, work and freedom of movement.

The signatories called those in power to guarantee these rights and prevent any form of abuse or discrimination against women.

"Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity," the statement said, and promised humanitarian aid to "ensure that their voices can be heard."

On Sunday, the Taliban seized control of the capital Kabul on Sunday as Afghan government forces fled or surrendered. President Ashraf Ghani also left the country.

The international community fears that the Taliban will reintroduce the strict interpretation of Sharia law curbing women's rights after taking over Afghanistan.

During their rule between 1996 and 2001, women were obliged to wear the all-covering burka in public and girls could not go to school.

On Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman, said that women would be able to work "within the framework" of Sharia law.