Thailand reports record number of daily COVID deaths

Thailand registered a record number of daily coronavirus fatalities Wednesday as 312 people died over the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 8,285.

It also reported 20,515 new cases in the same period, pushing the nationwide count to 968,957 since the pandemic hit the country, said the Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, 22,682 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing total recoveries to 753,119.

Thailand was hit by a third wave of the pandemic in April due to the spread of more infectious Delta variants.