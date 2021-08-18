Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths, 7,162 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus -related deaths on Wednesday against 54 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,162 from 5,273.

Italy has registered 128,579 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.46 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,559 on Wednesday, up from 3,472 a day earlier.

There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units , edging up from 49 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 442 from a previous 423.

Some 226,423 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 238,073, the health ministry said.









