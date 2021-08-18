Greece not to accept influx of refugees from Afghanistan

Greece will not allow refugees from Afghanistan to cross its borders into the EU, the Greek migration minister said on Wednesday.

"Our country will not be a gateway to Europe for illegal Afghan migrants", Notis Mitarakis said in a statement.

Following a meeting chaired by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Government's Council for Foreign Affairs (KYSEA) said that authorities will coordinate the safe return of individuals and their families who cooperated with Greek forces in Afghanistan.

Athens Macedonian news agency reported that discussions took place at both European and bilateral level as well as at the national level for the need to protect the borders and to avoid a new humanitarian crisis.

Greek officials stated that authorities will be on alert at both land and sea borders to prevent illegal entries.