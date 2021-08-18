News
Firefighters continue to battle forest fires in southern France
Published August 18,2021
Second life was claimed on Wednesday by the forest fires burning in southern France.
In addition to the two fatalities, 24 residents and five firefighters were injured, the prefecture in the Mediterranean city of Toulon announced on Wednesday.
The flames in the mountainous hinterland of the Bay of Saint-Tropez are not yet under control and some 7,000 hectares of land have already been consumed by the flames.
Around 10,000 people have now been evacuated and brought to emergency shelters. The prefecture stressed on Wednesday afternoon that it was not yet possible for residents to return to their homes.
Some 1,200 firefighters were attempting to bring the fires under control, hampered by the wind, which allowed the blazes to continue their spread. Aerial support was being supplied by firefighting aircraft and helicopters.