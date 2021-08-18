Azerbaijan reports record daily COVID-19 cases in 2021

Azerbaijan reported 4,129 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest in 2021 so far.

As many as 968 patients won their battle against coronavirus, while 20 patients died, according to data by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet.

The new numbers pushed the overall caseload to 377,304 infections, including 341,142 recoveries, and 5,208 related deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,740 tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests to over 4.25 million.

The daily infections in Azerbaijan were below 400 in the first months of the year, climbed to over 2,000 in April, dropped to less than 200 in June, and again started to increase as of mid-July. The most number of cases-4,451-were registered in December 2020.