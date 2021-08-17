News
Thousands flee to safety from forest fires in southern France
Published August 17,2021
Thousands of people have fled to safety from extensive forest fires in southern France. Despite strong winds dying down during the course of the day, the fires are not yet under control, according to the prefecture in Toulon on Tuesday.
The midday heat in fact caused some fires to flare up again, and people were not able to return to their homes. Up to 900 firefighters, 120 police officers and several fire-fighting planes and helicopters were deployed. As a precaution, 12 campsites in the region have been evacuated and multiple roads around the Gulf of Saint-Tropez have been closed.
Six firefighters were injured during operations on Tuesday, BFMTV reported, citing information from the authorities, and around 20 people suffered minor smoke inhalation.
According to the prefecture, around 5,000 hectares of land have already been consumed by the blazes. President Emmanuel Macron and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin were expected to visit the affected region on Tuesday.
As is the case across much of southern Europe, the wildfires were preceded by a heat wave and severe drought and then spread rapidly due to strong winds. According to the local fire brigade, the fires have spread over a distance of 22 kilometres since breaking out.
Another fire broke out on Tuesday near the village of Beaumes de Venise in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, according to the local prefecture.
There, 320 firefighters as well as an aeroplane and a helicopter were used in the firefighting efforts. Some 130 people were evacuated, though none were reported injured, and the operation to prevent the flames spreading to local houses was deemed a success.