New Zealand reports first Covid-19 community case in 6 months

New Zealand has reported its first community case of Covid-19 in almost six months, health officials announced Tuesday.



The Ministry of Health said the case was detected in Auckland and there was no known link to the border as yet.



The last case in the community was reported on February 28. Since then, all Covid cases in New Zealand have been caught at the border.



"A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the ministry said in a statement.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to address the country later on Tuesday.



New Zealand, with a population of some 5 million people, has recorded a total of 2,570 cases and 26 deaths during the pandemic.



